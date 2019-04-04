Notice is given that I, Naomi Rose have on the 19th March 2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the for a variation of the Premises Licence for Elsie May’s of 58 Market Square, St Neots, PE19 2AA for Café and Bar to include the adjoining courtyard, opening hours varying between 8am - 12pm, alcohol sales in the afternoon/evening. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority 16th April 2019. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.