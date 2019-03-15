Notice is given that I, Yuriy Zhuravel have applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the Hectar Huntington Limited of 112 High Street, Huntingdon PE29 3ID for the sale of alcohol for consumption of the premises between the hours of 9am and 6pm Monday to Sunday and 10am - 6pm on Friday. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 3rd April 2019 Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.