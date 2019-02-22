PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT at: Land on south side of Middle Drove, Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights, Cambs PE26 2RG

Take notice that application is being made by: Mr and Mrs Wall

For planning permission to: Create equestrian facilites and grazing land to include hard standing at the front of the site, 4x stables, a mobile home and fenced off areas to create grazing land.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Huntingdonshire District Council, Pathfinder House, St Mary’s Street, Huntingdon PE29 3TN

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

‘Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.