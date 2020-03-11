Members of the public are being encouraged to go along to see the progress of the Sri Lanka Peace Project , which aims to encourage peace and friendship among wake of the tragedy following terrorist bombings on Easter Sunday last year.

The event will be held at Costa Coffee on Huntingdon High Street on March 12 starts at 5.30pm and will conclude by 7.00pm.

Chan Abraham, who is running the event said: 'Although acts of terror fracture communities and create deep wounds, much good work is being done to bring healing and hope in Sri Lanka. I am especially pleased that the leader of the young people who are at the forefront of this initiative for peace and renewal will be joining us direct from Sri Lanka to tell us first-hand what is happening, and how we in Huntingdon can help.

'We are looking forward to welcoming Chabi Patharana from Kandy, Sri Lanka. He has some extraordinary stories to recount, and will help us to get a clear glimpse of how he and his friends are helping to mend lives after the shattering experiences of Easter Sunday 2019. We are grateful to Costa Coffee for their community commitment and we warmly invite as many as can to attend.'