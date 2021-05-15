News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Windmill pub is set to reopen after extensive refurbishment

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:00 AM May 15, 2021   
Justine Mackenzie, the owner of The Windmill Pub in Somersham. 

Justine Mackenzie, the owner of The Windmill Pub in Somersham. - Credit: Archant

The Windmill is set to reopen next week after devastating flooding ripped through the pub last December.  

Owners Justine Mackenzie and partner Rodger Scotton admit the last few months has been a tough time for them.

Two days before Christmas Day in 2020, severe flooding hit the county and water started pouring into the ground floor of the pub.  

The new bar area in The Windmill in Somersham 

The new bar area in The Windmill in Somersham - Credit: Archant

Justine describes that extensive work had to be done to refurbish the Windmill, at a very costly price. 

Justine said: “All the floors had to be taken up and replaced, all the walls taken and re plastered, everything has repainted, new furniture, new fittings, new lights, new electrics.  

The new conservatory area in The Windmill 

The new conservatory area in The Windmill - Credit: Archant

“Even at the front of the Windmill, all the car park had to be redone because of all the flooding.  

“Even the pipes had to be refitted, it has been five months, the refurb was in the excess of at least £250,000. "

The Snug area in The Windmill

The Snug area in The Windmill - Credit: Archant

The opening date for The Windmill is May 20.  

Justine said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming our customers back."  

