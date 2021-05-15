Video
The Windmill pub is set to reopen after extensive refurbishment
The Windmill is set to reopen next week after devastating flooding ripped through the pub last December.
Owners Justine Mackenzie and partner Rodger Scotton admit the last few months has been a tough time for them.
Two days before Christmas Day in 2020, severe flooding hit the county and water started pouring into the ground floor of the pub.
Justine describes that extensive work had to be done to refurbish the Windmill, at a very costly price.
Justine said: “All the floors had to be taken up and replaced, all the walls taken and re plastered, everything has repainted, new furniture, new fittings, new lights, new electrics.
“Even at the front of the Windmill, all the car park had to be redone because of all the flooding.
“Even the pipes had to be refitted, it has been five months, the refurb was in the excess of at least £250,000. "
The opening date for The Windmill is May 20.
Justine said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming our customers back."