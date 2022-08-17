From left to right are Dean, Lee, Lisa and Eileen, back behind the bar at The Three Horseshoe for the first time since 2003. - Credit: GEOFF SMITH

Past and present pub regulars gathered at The Three Horseshoes pub, in Wistow, to remember and celebrate the life of former landlord John Cooper.

John, who ran the pub with his wife Eileen for 34 years, sadly passed away in February, 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic so there was no real opportunity for friends and family to say goodbye in a way he would have appreciated.

So the current owners, Charlie Drake and her Father, Al Scott, invited his family and regulars from John and Eileen`s era to a special celebration day at the pub on August 13 – just five days after what would have been John`s 83rd birthday.

Staff, friends and family gathered at The Three Horseshoes in Wistow to celebrate the life of former landlord John Cooper. - Credit: GEOFF SMITH

"The turnout was beyond expectations, with the pub packed inside and out on a scorching day in Wistow. John`s sons, Lee and Dean were joined by wife Eileen and daughter Lisa, plus his grandchildren," said parish councillor Geoff Smith

"Lisa proposed a toast to John and it was truly the best of all send-offs and a fantastic example of a community coming together to celebrate the life of a man who was loved by all and is sadly missed."











