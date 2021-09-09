Published: 12:56 PM September 9, 2021

Residents from the St Ives area gathered around the Oliver Cromwell statue - Credit: David Glover

More than 100 protestors gathered within the town centre of St Ives whilst a Q and A session was being held by waste management company Envar.

Envar have put in a planning application for a Healthcare Waste Energy Recovery Facility, which will include a 26-metre high chimney stack at The Heath, Woodhurst.

Inside the Envar Q and A session held in the St Ives Corn Exchange yesterday September 8. - Credit: David Glover

Residents from areas such as St Ives, Woodhurst, Bluntisham and many more, stood outside St Ives Corn Exchange yesterday afternoon (September 9) to make their objections known, whilst a Q and A session took place by Envar.

David Glover a resident from St Ives, attended the Q and A session, he said: “We had a really healthy turn out yesterday, there were well over 150 people there, which was good given the late notice.

"It was really uplifting to see so many people and children and their families out there, around 30 people attended the meeting whilst others protested outside.

“Envar attended and there was four representatives from their company, they did a slide show and spent, probably too much time telling us about this anaerobic drive, which isn't the issue, that is the composting side which isn't the issue.

Protestors gathered outside the Envar Q&A session in St Ives - Credit: David Glover

“The last 15 per cent of the slide show was about the incinerator and there were things that came out, it transpires that one of the St Ives town council planning committee members Julie Kerr she had really done her homework.

“She managed to make the point that this is going to be one of the third largest medical waste incinerators in the UK.

David explained that the residents within the meeting expressed they really don’t need the incinerator and infact they could look at many alternatives, such as solar power.

The Hunts Post has approached Envar for a comment.