Map detailing the second area to be covered by the Public Space Protection Order, this being Warner’s Park. Map detailing the second area to be covered by the Public Space Protection Order, this being Warner’s Park.

Following consultation, Huntingdonshire District Council has implemented a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) across different areas in St Ives, with the backing of partners including Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The PSPO, which will commence on February 18 for three years, means that the following prohibitions are imposed:

Anti-social behaviour order - meaning that "persons will not act in a manner that is causing or likley to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a designated area".

Alcohol-related order - meaning that a "person must immediately leave the designated area marked in red for a period of 24 hours if ordered to do so"; "alcohol must be disposed of or surrendered if requested by an officer".

Vehicle related nuisance - meaning that vehicles cannot be used to cause harm or distress; people may not congregate in their vehicles in gorups of two or more; vehicle related noise shall not be of "unreasonable" noise levels, including music from cars and exhausts; and vehicles may not be driven in an "anti social manner".

Councillor Keith Prentice, executive Councillor for communities, said: "People who live in St Ives, the town's businesses and everyone who uses the town centre wants reassurances that they and their families can go about their business without having to put up with anti-social behaviour. This order enables both the Council and local Police teams the authority, if necessary, to take action on anti-social behaviour and its underlying causes to fulfil our broader strategy to improve our community."

Signage detailing the prohibitions will be displayed across the areas covered by the order and local policing teams and council officers will be patrolling, carrying out intervention and enforcement tactics as required.

The order is to prevent and reduce anti-social behaviour in the locations highlighted in the maps below. The order is also in place is to challenge behaviour that causes alarm or distress to residents or visitors to these areas within St Ives. For more information on this PSPO please visit our website: https://www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/people-communities/crime-and-community-safety/anti-social-behaviour/ The Anti-social Behaviour (ASB), Crime and Policing Act 2014 introduced several new tools and powers for use by councils and their partners to address ASB in their local areas and PSPOs are one of the tools available under the 2014 Act.