e: Land adjacent to 1 Norfolk Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 1RJ

Published: 11:00 PM October 9, 2020 Updated: 7:08 PM December 14, 2020

Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located adjacent to 1 Norfolk Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 1RJ and Coneygear Road and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to 1 Norfolk Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 1RJ.

Request for information concerning ownership of:-

Re: Land adjacent to 1 Norfolk Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 1RJ and Coneygear Road

We are attempting to identify the relevant land owners in order to discuss available management options to abate the said nuisance. If any person has any knowledge of the owner of this land or other responsible party could they please make such knowledge known to us at the address below. In the event that we are unable to discover the owner of the land within a period of 30 days of this notice, then we will seek to enter the land and carry out the management works required.

CONTACT: Emma Whytefield

INSURANCE SERVICES

PROPERTY RISK INSPECTION LTD

2 THE COURTYARDS

PHOENIX SQUARE

SEVERALLS PARK

WYNCOLLS ROAD

COLCHESTER

ESSEX CO4 9PE

REF: 163439

TELEPHONE: 01206 754982