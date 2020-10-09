Re: Land opposite to 1 and 2 Prospero Way, Hartford, Huntingdon, PE29 1PG
Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of a tree located opposite to 1 and 2 Prospero Way, Hartford, Huntingdon, PE29 1PG and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to 2 Prospero Way, Hartford, Huntingdon, PE29 1PG.
Request for information concerning ownership of:
We are attempting to identify the relevant land owners in order to discuss available management options to abate the said nuisance. If any person has any knowledge of the owner of this land or other responsible party, could they please make such knowledge known to us at the address below. In the event that we are unable to discover the owner of the land within a period of 30 days of this notice, then we will seek to enter the land and carry out the management works required.
CONTACT: ARYN CLARKE
INSURANCE SERVICES
PROPERTY RISK INSPECTION LTD
2 THE COURTYARDS
PHOENIX SQUARE
SEVERALLS PARK
WYNCOLLS ROAD
COLCHESTER
ESSEX CO4 9PE
REF: 161467
TELEPHONE: 01206 754995