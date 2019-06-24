Police wanted to speak to Lee Lord, 34, in connection with numerous thefts when, on June 19, they received a tip-off from a member of the public.

Officers visited a house in Priory Road, Huntingdon, that day and found Lord hiding inside the wardrobe with a syringe.

Lord, of no fixed abode, was arrested and admitted offences including seven counts of theft from a shop and breach of a conditional discharge.

He was jailed for 24 weeks at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Thursday (20 June).

The court heard how on several occasions Lord stole alcohol, food and beauty products worth nearly £500 from shops in Huntingdon.

On March 1 he walked into Tesco, in Abbots Ripton Road, picked up five bottles of Absolut vodka, cut the tags off and left without making any attempt to pay.

On March 22 he walked into Co-op, in Ermine Street, placed six steaks into a Sainsbury's bag and ran out of the shop.

On April 4 Lord, and a man who is yet to be identified, walked into the same Tesco store, picked up bottles of Smirnoff, Moet and Chandon, removed their tags and left.

On May 13 he entered Savers Health and Beauty, in High Street, and placed several Nivea skin care products in a bag. He was challenged as he left the shop but made off on a bicycle.

On May 23 he walked into Bargain Booze, in Comwell Drive, picked up washing detergent and dishwasher tablets and left without making any attempt to pay. On June 2 he went back to Savers Health and Beauty, this time picking up three bottles of perfume and five bottles of body spray before leaving.

On June 6 he walked into Marks & Spencer, in St Germain Walk, filled a basket with three bottles of whiskey and two bottles of gin and left.

Sgt Michael Basford said: "Lord is a prolific shoplifter who caused misery to shop owners throughout Huntingdon.

"I would like to thank Huntingdonshire Business Against Crime (HBAC) for their continued support and close partnership working, and also members of the public who provided information regarding the location of Lord who was actively evading police."