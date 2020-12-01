Published: 2:28 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020

The Ramsey Rotary Club Santa float will be collecting in the area over the next few weeks. - Credit: Archant

The Rotary Club in Ramsey will be launching its annual Christmas Santa float on December 3.

Rotary members will be visiting Ramsey and surrounding villages, but due to Covid restrictions, helpers and elves will not be able to knock on doors. Householders are asked to observe social distancing when Santa arrives.

The float will start most routes between 5.30pm and 6pm and will follow the street order shown, finishing by 8.30pm.

December 3 - Warboys: Jubilee Avenue, Wiggs Close, St Mary’s Green, Oaklands, Humberdale Way, Bottels Road, Flaxen Walk, Goldpits, Old Mill Avenue, High Street (part), Statfold Green, Woodlands, School Road.

December 4 - Warboys: Fenton Road, New Road, Bencroft Lane, Mill Green, Station Road, Padgetts Close, Wilthorne, Heath Road, Pasture Close, Great Pastures, Orchard Close.

You may also want to watch:

December 5 - Warboys: Madecroft, Forge Way, Farriers Way, The Furrows, High Street, Pathfinder Way, Wellington Close, Lancaster Close, Stirling Close, Church Road, Popes Lane, Throckmorton, Beech Close, High Street, Ramsey Road, Longlands Close, Haycroft Close.

December 7 - Bury/Ramsey: The Terrace, Brands Close, Bury Road, Fairfields Drive, Old Station Road, Signal Road, The Sidings, Blenheim Road up to Whytefield Road, Whytefield Road, Mews Close, Station Road, Slade Close, Flowers Court, Field Road, Star Lane, Lime Road, Princes Street.

December 8 - Ramsey: Park Road, Fellowes Drive, Oliver Close, Canberra Court, Serjeants Close, West Avenue, The Avenue, Cricketfield Lane, Blenheim Road after Whytefield Road, Westfield Road, Allen Road, St Thomas Park, Wagstaffe Close, Carver Way, Greenwood Close.

December 9 - Ramsey: Biggin Lane, Cromwell Close, The Maltings, Pathfinder Way, Wheatfield Drive, Malthouse Lane, Hopbine Court, Taverners Drive, Ward Close, Lion Walk, Foundry Way, Drayhorse Road, Oasthouse Way.

December 10 Bury: Upwood Road, Garden Court, Grove Way, Bader Close, Rowell Walk, Barn Close, Redebourn Lane, Bury Close, Valiant Square, Tunkers Lane, High Meadow, Buryfield, Pound Road, Ringwood Close, Woodfield Avenue, Brookfield Way, Owls End, Caton Close, The Glebe, Hill Estate.

December 11- Upwood: Farm Close, Barley Way, Ramsey Road, High Street, Ailwine Road, Moss Close, Royal Oak Close, Church Lane, Thatchers Close, Helens Close, Bentley Close, Meadow Road.

December 12 - Ramsey town centre (static display – lookout for Santa.

December 12 - Ramsey Heights/ Ramsey St Mary’s and Pondersbridge – starts at 4pm.

December 13 - Warboys Xmas Tree Centre, Tithe Farm, Church Road, Warboys static display (all day).

December 14 - Ramsey: Great Whyte, Little Whyte, Silver Street, Mill Lane, Tower Close, Turvers Lane, Millfields, Newtown Road, New Road, Great Whyte to High Strett (old Nat West Bank).

December 15 - Ramsey: Abbots Close, Abbey Field, Oates Way, Lawrence Road, Wood Lane, Church Green, High Street, Crown Mews, Hollow Lane to speed limit sign.

December 16 - Benwick: Ramsey Road, High Street, Lilyholt Road, Chapel Gardens, Doddington Road, Heron Way, Whittlesey Road, River Close, Neneside, Cricketers Way, Doddington Road, High Street, White Hart Drive, Bakehouse Close, Skeifs Row, Fields View, Cambridge Row, Old West Est.

December 17- De Havilland, Fairmead Park and Wistow: De Havilland (all accessible roads) Fairmead Park, Mosquito Road, Liberator Road, Anson Close, Canberra Road, Lancaster Road, Lincoln Road.

Wistow: The Grove, Oaklands Avenue, Church Street, Bridge Street, Manor Street, Parsonage Street, St Johns Place, Kingston Way, Mill Road.

December 18 - Ramsey Forty Foot: Hollow Road, Ramsey Road, Blacksmiths Close, Stanley Close, Church Close, Mill Lane, St Felix Drive, Sandringham Drive, Balmoral Drive, Windsor Drive, Dukes Drive.

December 19 - Christmas convoy rolling display.