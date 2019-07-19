Key stage two students starred in Dragon Days, performed over three nights at the school, in Parkway.

The play is based in the alpine village of Stumbledorf, the overdramatic villagers await a hero to rescue them from the mythical creature whose presence overshadows their idyllic mountain home.

Just in the nick of time, seemingly in fulfilment of an ancient prophecy given by three wizened old crones, Tommy Rumble and his fearsome mother stumble into Stumbledorf, which causes great excitement.

A spokesman for the school said pupils had worked had to adapt the script and created the propos to go with their performances. The production's three-night run came to an end on Thursday.