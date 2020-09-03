Ismail Mohamoud, 23, had been placed in the isolation unit and was awaiting transfer to another prison on January 2 when he punched and kicked his victim.

Following a routine review while in isolation, multiple people were in the room with Mohamoud. Once the review was complete, Mohamoud went to leave the room, pushing passed a prison officer and punching the governor to the face and head.

Knocking him to the floor, Mohamoud kicked him multiple times, giving him whiplash and concussion.

On April 22, Mohamoud was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) which he admitted at magistrates’ court.

Today (Thursday, September 3), Mohamoud appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was sentenced to two years and six months which are to be served consecutively to his current sentence.

DC Hannah Moore said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a member of staff which will absolutely not be tolerated.

“We have a close working relationship with our prison service colleagues and will continue to support them in dealing with any offences which take place in their premises.”