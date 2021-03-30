Grafham printing business stayed strong throughout pandemic

Published: 10:33 AM March 30, 2021

Tommy’ images celebrating 75th anniversary of end of WWII. These were produced for Urban & Civic in May 2020 and are situated at The Club at Alconbury Weald. - Credit: Spencer Burgess

A printing company based in Grafham, which has been running for nearly 20 years, says it has managed to weather the business challenges of the pandemic, but admits it has been tough.

Redbrick Print is a print management company which designs and produces logos, stationery, large banners, signage, workwear and promotional material, to name but a few.

Partners Spencer and Abi Burgess, who run the business, say they have worked hard throughout the pandemic, producing some unusual imagery that they hope will be enjoyed for many years to come.

One of these was a 'Tommy soldier' window graphic which is now on display at ‘The Club’ in Alconbury Weald. The image was made for Urban & Civic in May last year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Spencer said: “We produced some big graphics for one of our clients, Urban and Civic, which was six metres high and displayed on two sides of their building.

Redbrick produced flags thanking the NHS. - Credit: Spencer Burgess

Spencer said the pandemic had been tough for printing businesses with many struggling over the summer, but some print work had been directly linked to the lockdown.

“The pandemic was hard for business, last year especially, customers were not marketing off-line as much as they normally would, but there was an on-line increase with many small and new businesses keen to review their websites and social media marketing.

“It has had an affect on our business, but we have still managed to pick up new clients who, due to lockdown, we have yet to meet face to face!

More specifically, work related to the pandemic has been a big element of our business during the last 12 months, such as producing covid notification boards for play parks and residential areas, protective screens and sanitising stations, facemasks and hand sanitisers.

Spencer Burgess, Partner at Redbrick print - Credit: Spencer Burgess

This has been a staple part of our business of late, and looks set to continue.

“We also did some work at the start of the pandemic to help a group of seamstresses by producing templates for NHS scrubs and PPE, which we produced free of charge.”

To find out more about what Redbrick has to offer visit their website: www.redbrickprint.co.uk