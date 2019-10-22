Princess Anne on a visit to Hotel Choclat in Huntingdon. Princess Anne on a visit to Hotel Choclat in Huntingdon.

Hotel Chocolat, chief executive Angus Thirlwell said he had been impressed by the princess's knowledge of the chocolate industry, including the ethics involved in its production, which she had shown during her time at the factory.

"It is the first royal visit we have had and it has been great to have some royal magic sprinkled over us," he said. "I am just hoping we made a good impression on her too."

Princess Anne arrived by helicopter which landed close to St Peter's School for the short trip to the nearby Hotel Chocolat factory last Wednesday.

Mr Thirlwell said the princess spent long periods chatting to staff and experts from the firm about their jobs during her tour of the factory.

This included around 10 minutes with the firm's chocolate sculptor Rhona MacFadyen who is making a sculpture of King Kong and Godzilla in Manhattan.

The sculpture is heading for New York for the opening of a new outlet.

Mr Thirlwell said the visit had gone like a "well-oiled machine" with local dignitaries also taking part in greeting the princess.

He said Huntingdon was a good place for enterprise to grow and was well-supported by the community.

Mr Thirlwell said the factory was in the process of expanding with plans to build a new wing.

During her time in the region Princess Anne also visited the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at Chatteris and the Corkers Crisps factory at Little Downham, near Ely.