Royal visit to mark unveiling of new unit at leading Houghton firm (Video)

The Princess Royal visited Le Mark, in Wyton, on March 29. Picture: ARCHANT The Princess Royal visited Le Mark, in Wyton, on March 29. Picture: ARCHANT

Princess Anne was greeted by staff and dignitaries at Le Mark Group, based in Sawtry Way, before unveiling a plaque to celebrate the opening of the firm’s new international warehouse.

The princess was accompanied by Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, and met Le Mark staff as well as councillors and officials from the Cambridgeshire County Council, Huntingdonshire District Council, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the High Sheriff’s Association.

Linda Gibbons, joint managing director of Le Mark Group, said: “We have an amazing performance flooring department and one particular project I was proud to present to her royal highness was our printing and fitting of the world’s largest printed floor for the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony.”

Asking questions of staff members, Princess Anne was taken on a tour of the new unit and then unveiled the commemorative plaque.

Stuart Gibbons, joint managing director of Le Mark Group, said: “It was an honour to welcome her royal highness to Le Mark and we were delighted that she supports this expansion. International warehouse three marks an important investment for Le Mark. No matter the political climate, Europe and the rest of the world remain vital markets for our products and we will continue to drive export growth.

“The new warehouse almost doubles our storage capacity with an additional 360 euro pallet bays. With this, Le Mark is reinforcing its commitment to, and confidence in, its European clients. This event also highlights one of the reasons we have been selected by the Department of International Trade to be an export champion for the southern and East of England regions.”

The princess was also given a loaf of traditional bread and cakes provided by Eunice Artisan Bakery, in Huntingdon, and visitors dined on a regional canapé selection created by chef Damian Wawrzyniak.

Le Mark is a supplier of flooring, gaffer tape and rigging gloves internationally.

