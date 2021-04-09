Breaking

Published: 12:26 PM April 9, 2021

Prince Philip dies ages 99, it has been announced. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort in British history.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

He officially retired from public engagements in the summer of 2017.

The duke had looked gaunt as he was driven away from King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London, having been pushed in a wheelchair to the waiting car.

Philip – father to the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – was just two months away from his 100th birthday in June.

He spent much of the Covid-19 crisis staying with the Queen at Windsor in HMS Bubble – the nickname given to the couple’s reduced household of devoted staff during lockdown