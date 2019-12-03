Woodwalton Fen captured from the air at Great Fen. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Woodwalton Fen captured from the air at Great Fen. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire confirmed this week that Prince Charles had extended his patronage of the Great Fen for a further five-year term.

A spokesman for the trust said it was "especially honoured" at the prince's third period of patronage, adding: "It is immensely welcome at a time when his royal highness can only realistically maintain a limited number of positions of this nature".

Charles first visited Woodwalton Fen - which lies at the heart of the Great Fen - in March 2007. In April 2007, Stephen Fry (president of the Great Fen from 2006) wrote to the prince inviting him to become royal patron.

Back in 2013 Charles announced he was extending his patronage for a second term, until 2018, and confirmation of a third term has now been received.

Kate Carver, Great Fen project manager, said: "I myself and members of the Great Fen team were privileged to meet, the Prince of Wales last year at the Royal Cornwall Show, when the Great Fen was invited to take part in birthday celebrations for his 70th birthday.

"His royal highness showed great interest in the returning wildlife of our restored wetlands. This year the Great Fen has another ambitious project pioneering new farming methods which protect peat soils and reduce carbon emissions.

"We are working with experts in wet farming and leading climate change scientists to deliver our ground breaking Water Works project. All our work promotes nature's recovery so to have his royal highness's support for the Great Fen at this time is hugely encouraging."

Earlier this month, Great Fen was revealed as one of 25 'amazing outdoor adventures' in a new guide released today by the National Lottery.

The list has been released to mark the National Lottery's 25th birthday. Since 1994 more than £550 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in 9,220 projects helping people to enjoy the great outdoors and improve health and wellbeing.

The guide includes a range of outdoor activities and locations to visit that the lottery has funded over the past 25 years, from rugged coastlines and mountain footpaths to spectacular nature reserves, parks and forests.