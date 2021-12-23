Care home purchases sensory table after fundraising
- Credit: Primrose Hill Care Home
A care home in Huntingdon has purchased a new sensory activity table after receiving home donations from families and their own fundraising.
Primrose Hill Care Home purchased the table from Inspired Inspirations along with the help of Abbey Healthcare.
The table is designed with Dementia in mind but can be used by anyone.
It has a 39” screen, is fully portable and height adjustable meaning residents with Dementia or cognition difficulties may interact using specific programmes depending on ability.
A spokesperson said: “We will be incorporating this table into our daily activities.
“We believe it will be a benefit for those residents who are bed bound and have limited ability to participate in more physical activities."
They added: “As you can see from the photos, resident Marjorie chose to interact using wordsearches.
“She said she found it easy to use, entertaining and fun.”