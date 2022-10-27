Children in Ramsey have been given Hi Vis marking by a Cambridgeshire homebuilder to keep them safe and visible as we approach darker nights and mornings.

David Wilson Homes gave out 35 hi-vis bag tags to pupils at Ramsey Junior School to mark October's Walk to School Month, which encourages youngsters to walk to school.

They chose the school as it's located near to the homebuilder’s Ramsey Park development.

Vice-principal at the school, Michelle Juniper, said: “We would like to thank David Wilson Homes for its support during this event. We continue to encourage all our pupils to walk to school and to be safe.

“These hi-vis bag tags will ensure that pupils will be seen more clearly, especially as the darker nights are now with us.”

Figures from the 2021 National Travel Survey and 2020-2021 Active Lives Survey show a nine per cent decrease in children walking or cycling to school.

In 2021, 46 per cent of children aged between five and 16 walked or cycled to school, a decrease from 50 per cent in 2020.

Managing director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, Ben Kalus, said: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here, and our donation has hopefully still encouraged them to safely practice Walk to School Month.

“This is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavour to help local school children in their efforts to commute on foot, and the bag tags have proven to be both effective and practical.

“Our Ramsey Park development is located near to Ramsey Junior School, so as families move into their new homes it is important for us to support Walk to School Month and encourage young children to stay safe while walking to and from school.”

The government’s Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy aims to increase the percentage of children that usually walk to school to 55 per cent in 2025.

There is a number of benefits to walking, it increases exercise, saves on fuel money and can even improve social interaction talking to other families on the walk to school