Children and staff from Middlefield Primary Academy dressed up as rock stars and had times-table battles between classes and even auditions for Middlefield Band Aid.

The school managed to raise £235.38 for Children in Need

Year 3 teacher, Charlotte Burnett, said: “As it was Children in Need day and national maths week we decided to combine the two days together.

“The children in KS2 dressed up as fabulous rock stars and had lots of fun completing times-table games in their classes but also online on TT rock stars against other classes - one child got over 40,000 questions correct over the week of playing it at home and in school!

“In KS1 the children dressed up at robots as they completed numbots, an online programme for number bonds, for their maths week activities.”