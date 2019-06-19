The £14.2 million school forms part of the Wintringham development, which alongside Love's Farm, is part of the eastern expansion of St Neots. The school will be managed by Diamond Learning Partnership Trust which also runs the nearby Round House Primary Academy, on Love's Farm, and will provide places for just over 700 pupils aged 3-11. The school will sit at the heart of the first phase of Urban&Civic's 162 hectare development which will be a sustainable new development with 2,800 homes and a range of community and sports facilities, health and green space. The primary school's location was designed to ensure it played a central role for new families within the first phase of the development. A second primary school is planned for later in the development. Designed by Stirling Prize-winning architects dRMM, the elegant timber school will provide a learning environment surrounded by nature, both inside and outside. At the centre of the building is a woodland grove. A slender, curved roof offers shade and protection to the outdoor learning spaces beneath. Wrapping the elliptical form is a façade which will draw inspiration from the seasonal colours. Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of the children's and young people's committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: