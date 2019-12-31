Presents were taken to the hospital on December 20 to help lift the spirits of children spending time at Hinchingbrooke Hospital over Christmas and into the new year.

Dozens of presents were donated, ranging from books, to teddy bears and colouring sets.

The presents were then distributed throughout the Holly Ward to young patients as well as their siblings and families.

Daniel Mansfield, editor of the Hunts Post said: "As always, our readers were extremely generous when it came to the appeal. Thank you for all of your donations, I am sure you have helped make a patients Christmas a bit better."