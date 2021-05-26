News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Road layout will be focus of full inquest into deaths of mother and daughter

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:06 PM May 26, 2021    Updated: 4:30 PM May 26, 2021
Jennifer Bunyan, 

Jennifer Bunyan died on June 7 2020 near Ramsey. - Credit: Cambs Police

A pre-inquest review into the deaths of a St Neots mother and daughter heard that road layout is likely to be the focus of the full inquest due to be held later this year.

A hearing held today (Wednesday) at Peterborough Town Hall, into the deaths of Jennifer Bunyan, 24, of Beeson Close, Little Paxton, and her mother Marion, of Park Avenue, Little Paxton, heard both women died as the result of drowning,

Jennifer was driving a Nissan Qashqai on Puddock Road, Ramsey, and at around 11.30am the car left the road ended up in a water-filled ditch. Her mother Marion was a passenger in the car.

Jennifer was also pregnant when the accident happened on June 7 last year, and her daughter, Erin Chatten, was delivered at 30 weeks’ gestation after the crash, but sadly died with her mother. 

Coroner David Heming said: "The tragic deaths of Marion, Jennifer, and Erin arose from the nature of the road and where it sits and the adjacent ditch."

Paul Bunyan, Marion's husband, and Jennifer’s father, raised his concerns about the road at the hearing and said there had been other accidents on the stretch of road in 2017 and 2018 

Mr Heming confirmed that no defects had been found on the vehicle being driven by Jennifer.

In a statement to the media after the accident, Mr Bunyan paid tribute to his wife of 30 years. He said she worked as a teaching assistant in the special educational needs department of Longsands College, where she was well liked and respected. 

He said his daughter Jennifer worked as a school librarian until becoming a full-time mother her son Oliver. 

Mr Heming said a full inquest would take place later this year. 

