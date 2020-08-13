Jessie Howes (Sawtry Academy) Jessie Howes (Sawtry Academy)

Simon Parsons said despite the removal of this summer’s examinations and the uncertainty of how results would be calculated, all students had shown immense resilience, maturity and positive attitude.

“We are very proud of all our students who have worked so hard throughout their studies,” he said.

“They have also been fantastic role models and support for our younger students. We wish them all continued success in the future.”

Alan Carpenter, head of sixth form at the school, said “All of our sixth form students and staff have worked tirelessly throughout their post-16 studies and it is very rewarding to see their dedication pay off as the students prepare to go on to university, apprenticeships or their chosen careers. We will ensure that we continue to provide ongoing support to students in the coming days. This cohort collectively been a pleasure to work with and we hope to celebrate their success together this autumn.”

Kayleigh John (Sawtry Academy) Kayleigh John (Sawtry Academy)

The academy said all student who had applied for university had been successful in securing places.