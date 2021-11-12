Poundstretcher is closing down in St Ives
The money saving Poundstretcher shop in St Ives is closing down.
The store announced on social media that they are to close the store in December.
As part of the closure the store is now offering 20 % off all items until their close their doors.
Earlier this year St Neots also lost their Poundstretcher store on the High Street.
In a Facebook post, a spokesman for St Ives Poundstretcher said: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that our store will cease trading in December.
“On the up side 20% off EVERYTHING...”
People have taken to social media to express their thoughts.
One Facebook user said: "Whats happening to St Ives Town centre these days. shops and banks closing such a shame for such a lovely town.
"Got to be something wrong somewhere!"
Another said: "Oh no not another shop how sad."
The Hunts Post has approached the head office team for a comment.