News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Poundstretcher is closing down in St Ives

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:24 AM November 12, 2021
Poundstretcher in St Ives is closing down

Poundstretcher in St Ives is closing down - Credit: Google Earth

The money saving Poundstretcher shop in St Ives is closing down. 

The store announced on social media that they are to close the store in December. 

As part of the closure the store is now offering 20 % off all items until their close their doors. 

Earlier this year St Neots also lost their Poundstretcher store on the High Street.

In a Facebook post, a spokesman for St Ives Poundstretcher said: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that our store will cease trading in December. 

You may also want to watch:

“On the up side 20% off EVERYTHING...” 

Poundstretcher in St Ives is closing 

Poundstretcher in St Ives is closing - Credit: Google Earth

People have taken to social media to express their thoughts. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cars enter river after Fenland crash
  2. 2 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
  3. 3 'A difficult winter ahead' NHS Trust announce Covid-19 emergency plan 
  1. 4 Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash
  2. 5 Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology
  3. 6 From The Archives: Karl Brockett talks about historic Godmanchester
  4. 7 Students unveil new garden of remembrance on Armistice Day
  5. 8 Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke junction to be reviewed
  6. 9 Remembrance service held in Huntingdon to mark Armistice Day
  7. 10 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down

One Facebook user said: "Whats happening to St Ives Town centre these days. shops and banks closing such a shame for such a lovely town.

"Got to be something wrong somewhere!"

Another said: "Oh no not another shop how sad."

The Hunts Post has approached the head office team for a comment.  

St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has been hit by a car in St Ives

Cambs Live

Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Rebecca Chambers the owner of The Shopkeepers Daughter is asking people to support their local high street. 

New shop in St Neots is 'love letter to my dad'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Somersham high street at 3pm today

Cambs Live

Chaos as mobile home brings village to standstill

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
John Leaver stopped for less than two minutes to drop off food in Huntingdon to help those less fortunate.

Couple slapped with parking fine while dropping off food to help charity

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon