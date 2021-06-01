Special Report

Published: 3:10 PM June 1, 2021

Eyesore roads in Cambridgeshire have more than 1,000 potholes yet to be repaired – despite £2.7m spent on work over the last year.

Cambridgeshire County Council say it takes an average of 21 days for crews to patch up the gaping holes, with any classed as causing “immediate danger” dealt with in two hours.

But as of May this year, there are 1064 outstanding reports of potholes across the county.

It comes as county council bosses revealed 61,500 potholes were filled in during 2020 and the start of 2021.

The Hunts Post asked readers on social media whether they thought enough was being done to tackle potholes in the district.

Troublesome hotspots highlighted were in St Neots and surrounding villages.

Andrew John Wager said: “The main road from Earith to Willingham is bad. I have reported via Cambridgeshire the site and had a message back to say the report was closed – but no work had been undertaken.

Leah Wallace said: "I have no pictures but the roads between Warboys and Ramsey are awful."

Sharie Neale said: “Outside the fitness centre in Eynesbury has potholes too.”

Lara Davenport-Ray added: “Don’t forget to report your pesky potholes. They will certainly never be fixed if the Highways maintenance team are unaware.”

The average cost to repair a pothole is £43 per hole.

The county council is urging residents to report any potholes in their area online – before major any damage is caused to vehicles.

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “Our roads are important to us, we spent £2.7m on pothole repairs in 2020/21.

“Last year we repaired more than 61,500 potholes using our dragon patchers and pothole crews.

“Along with our dedicated highway inspectors, we also rely on people to help us by reporting any issue on the highway using our online tool.

“We urge the public to continue reporting any potholes they see which haven’t been marked already: https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/travel-roads-and-parking/roads-and-pathways/roadworks-and-faults/”

Last month breakdown the RAC said many of the UK’s roads look like "the surface of the moon", after a record rise in the number of pothole-related breakdowns the company dealt with in 2020.