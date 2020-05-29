'God Bless Godmanchester' posters displayed in the community PICTURE: Mike Brown Archieve 'God Bless Godmanchester' posters displayed in the community PICTURE: Mike Brown Archieve

Godmanchester museum together with the Friends from St Mary’s Church have created three large posters with messages and pictures from the early 1900s.

Kate Hadley, curator of Godmanchester Museum said: “I am very pleased by the huge response we have had from putting up the posters on the vicarage wall.

“We have received lots of telephone calls and emails from people telling us that it brings them great joy.

“Instead of choosing photographs that showed empty streets, we chose to display photographs of people pottering around instead in their normal daily life.

'God Bless Godmanchester' Posters displayed on the Vicarage Wall PICTURE: Mike Brown Archive 'God Bless Godmanchester' Posters displayed on the Vicarage Wall PICTURE: Mike Brown Archive

“The photographs show early 20th century Godmanchester. People have taken great pleasure to stop and study them to compare what the places in Godmanchester looked like then.

The vicar of St Mary’s Church, Rev David Busk came up with the message ‘God Bless Godmanchester’, he said: “We are thrilled and really grateful to all those who have got in touch to say how much they like the poster.

“I also want to say a big thank you to Godmanchester Museum for providing the pictures, the main aim was to bring joy to the community.”