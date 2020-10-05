Parents at the Samuel Pepys School, which provides special education, were informed of the incident today (October 5).

Pupils and staff in the same support bubble were told to stay home.

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have been notified of a positive Covid-19 test result at Samuel Pepys School in St Neots.

“The affected person is isolating, and those within the same bubble are not at school, as per the existing process agreed by the local authority, Public Health England and our schools.

“We are working with the school and it remains open and safe for all other children and staff.”

Samuel Pepys, in Cromwell Road, provides educates 102 pupils aged 3 to 19 years with a wide range of special educational needs.