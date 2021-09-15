News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Police find string of ponies in middle of Cambridgeshire road

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:42 AM September 15, 2021    Updated: 11:12 AM September 15, 2021
Police are asking if anyone recognises these ponies who were found on Somersham Road this morning.

Police are asking if anyone recognises these ponies who were found on Somersham Road this morning. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police are asking if anyone recognises a group of ponies that were found on Somersham Road this morning (September 15.) 

The Police have now moved them into a field and they would like to make contact with the owner, so they can be returned home safely.  

In a Facebook Post, Police said: “Do you recognise these ponies?  

“They were on Somersham Road this morning.  

“We've now moved them into a field but would like to make contact with the owner so they can be returned home away from the road. 

“Please contact us on 101 quoting reference 64.” 

