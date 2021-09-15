Police find string of ponies in middle of Cambridgeshire road
Published: 10:42 AM September 15, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM September 15, 2021
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Cambridgeshire Police are asking if anyone recognises a group of ponies that were found on Somersham Road this morning (September 15.)
The Police have now moved them into a field and they would like to make contact with the owner, so they can be returned home safely.
In a Facebook Post, Police said: “Do you recognise these ponies?
“They were on Somersham Road this morning.
“We've now moved them into a field but would like to make contact with the owner so they can be returned home away from the road.
“Please contact us on 101 quoting reference 64.”
