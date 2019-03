Four candidates have put themselves forward in the Eaton Ford by-election for a seat on St Neots Town Council.

The election is being held today (Thursday, March 21) and the polling station is at the Eatons Community Centre. The polls will close at 10pm and the result is expected shortly afterwards.

The four candidates are Bob Farrer (Independent), James Goodman (Green Party), Sean Miles (Labour Party) and Nicola Presland (Independent, Our Community, my Priority).