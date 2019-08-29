PC Josh Ives of Huntingdon Police came to talk to the community about local issues and take questions from the public. PC Josh Ives of Huntingdon Police came to talk to the community about local issues and take questions from the public.

PC Josh Ives from Cambridgeshire Police came to talk, which was held at the Medway Centre to the community about local issues and take questions from the public.

Three of the issues being targeted locally include serious street based violence, child sexual exploitation and domestic violence.

Cllr Anita Diaz praised the initiative of the joint meeting as constituents often contact councillors to deal with problems that often are a police matter.

Questions were also raised about the intelligence used by the police to fight crime, are CCTV cameras locally working, CCG cuts to IVF funding, anti social behaviour and how can local people report and deal with this issue, Neighbourhood watch schemes, more officers being recruited amongst others. Cllr Patrick Kadewere said "We encourage residents to report any criminal activity to the police, no matter how small" and informed those attending there is the opportunity to visit Eastfield house to see the CCTV control rooms and how they work.

"Through attendee feedback after the meeting it has been decided to run these surgeries on a quarterly basis unless the need changes. Updates will be given on the next meeting to take place in due course."