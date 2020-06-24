Jewellery and cash have been taken by thieves who have got into houses through open windows on ground and first floors.

Cambridgeshire Police say they have also had reports of a “suspicious man offering to buy things from homeowners or saying he has lost a dog”.

A spokesperson from the force said: “We’re urging you to ensure your home is secure and to lookout for neighbours following a recent spate of burglaries.

“We’re currently investigating several burglaries which has seen jewellery and cash targeted after thieves have gained entry to homes through open windows (on both ground and first floors) or using tools left in gardens or in insecure sheds to force their way inside.

“Anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour, or has had a similar encounter recently, is asked to contact us via 101 or our website: http://bit.ly/2QkVfm4”