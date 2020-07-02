Watches and jewellery have been stolen from vehicles across Huntingdonshire PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police Watches and jewellery have been stolen from vehicles across Huntingdonshire PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police

There have been six reports of break-ins into vehicles across Huntingdonshire since Monday.

Jewellery, wallets, cash and tools have all been targeted and Cambridgeshire police are reminding people to empty their vehicles when they are not using them, particularly overnight.

The force says it has created useful information to help keep he public safe from thieves such as placing keyless vehicle keys or fobs in a metal container or signal blocker pouch, which can prevent signal boosters from connecting with the keys.

They also advise not leaving keys lying around or visible on a windowsill at home or near a front door, where they could be hooked through the letterbox.

You can find out more about vehicle security by visiting the force website.