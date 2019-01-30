The incident happened this afternoon just before 4pm and police are asking residents to keep an eye out for their elderly or vulnerable neighbours in the area.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The suspect knocked on the elderly victims door claiming to be from her electricity company, however this has since been checked and is not the case.

“If you’re not sure who is at the door, don’t open it. Check the identity of the caller by calling the company they are claiming to be from. Use telephone numbers that are from the phone book - do not use telephone numbers provided by the caller - they may be bogus. Also remember that neither the ‘water board’ or the ‘electricity board’ exists, it is an obsolete phrase used only by bogus callers.

“Anyone living in the area that believes this male may have called at their address is asked to call 101 quoting incident CC-30012019-0333.”