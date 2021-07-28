News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Warning to Huntingdon residents about the legal use of e-scooters

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:35 PM July 28, 2021   
Police are reminding members of the pubic to ensure they are aware of the law around use of electronic scooters.

Police are reminding members of the pubic to ensure they are aware of the law around use of electronic scooters. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police are reminding members of the pubic to ensure they are aware of the law around use of electronic scooters.

The scooters, commonly called e-scooters, have increase in popularity in recent years but are still only legal to ride on private land with the landowner’s permission or as part of a government trial.

Sergeant Dominic Carminati, from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Since the children broke up from school we’ve seen an increase in young people, as well as adults, using e-scooters particularly around the town centre, and with an increased footfall within the town, it is important owners of the vehicles are aware of the law.

“We believe many people are unaware that the scooters are illegal to use in public, currently they are only legal to ride on private land with the landowner’s permission and penalties for riding them in public can result in penalty points, a fine and the vehicle being seized.”

With government-led trials of rented e-scooters taking place around the country, including in Cambridge, some people are purchasing their own in mistaken belief they can legally use them on public paths and roads.

You may also want to watch:

This is not the case and otherwise law-abiding citizens are finding themselves inadvertently breaking the law.

Sgt Carminati added: “The town is likely to be busy, making the use of e-scooters highly dangerous.

Most Read

  1. 1 Royal Oak in Hail Weston named as the best pub in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Life sentence for Huntingdon paedophile who abused seven girls
  3. 3 Equipment worth £6,000 stolen from farm during overnight break-in
  1. 4 Huntingdon dealer who stole from vulnerable man is jailed
  2. 5 Huntingdon man found with stash of drugs and cash is jailed
  3. 6 Delicious dessert shop 'Snix Snax' opens
  4. 7 Brampton's 'fantastic' village fete welcomes 4,000 revellers
  5. 8 Road closure in Huntingdon over weekend of July 31
  6. 9 Suspected arsonist charged after health centre fire
  7. 10 Nail bars and car washes targeted in modern day slavery checks

"Many e-scooters have a maximum speed of 15.5mph and some are able to exceed this, which can be dangerous for the rider and pedestrians if they are involved in a collision.

“Our patrols have increased across the town and we will be engaging with members of the community to make them aware of the law.

"Those who knowingly and persistently break the law will be dealt with appropriately.”

More information about the laws available here: https://bit.ly/3i9Pbe5

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amelia Smith of March after surgery at Peterborough City Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital | Updated

Mother sends warning over 'disgraceful' care of six-year-old daughter

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Collision at Wyton 

Motorist crashes into telephone pole at Wyton

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Aquapark. , Whittlesey Tuesday 20 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland District Council

Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Neil Roberts, 45, messaged the ‘girls’ on a social media platform

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Paedophile caught by cops after preying on 'teenage girls' online

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus