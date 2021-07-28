Published: 2:35 PM July 28, 2021

Police are reminding members of the pubic to ensure they are aware of the law around use of electronic scooters.

The scooters, commonly called e-scooters, have increase in popularity in recent years but are still only legal to ride on private land with the landowner’s permission or as part of a government trial.

Sergeant Dominic Carminati, from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Since the children broke up from school we’ve seen an increase in young people, as well as adults, using e-scooters particularly around the town centre, and with an increased footfall within the town, it is important owners of the vehicles are aware of the law.

“We believe many people are unaware that the scooters are illegal to use in public, currently they are only legal to ride on private land with the landowner’s permission and penalties for riding them in public can result in penalty points, a fine and the vehicle being seized.”

With government-led trials of rented e-scooters taking place around the country, including in Cambridge, some people are purchasing their own in mistaken belief they can legally use them on public paths and roads.

This is not the case and otherwise law-abiding citizens are finding themselves inadvertently breaking the law.

Sgt Carminati added: “The town is likely to be busy, making the use of e-scooters highly dangerous.

"Many e-scooters have a maximum speed of 15.5mph and some are able to exceed this, which can be dangerous for the rider and pedestrians if they are involved in a collision.

“Our patrols have increased across the town and we will be engaging with members of the community to make them aware of the law.

"Those who knowingly and persistently break the law will be dealt with appropriately.”

More information about the laws available here: https://bit.ly/3i9Pbe5