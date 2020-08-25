It is believed that criminals are on targeting tools in workshops across the area.

Police are urging residents and businesses to register their tools on national register Immobile to make sure property is kept secure.

Register for Immobile at https://www.immobilise.com/

They are also asking people to keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour and report it to via their website at: http://bit.ly/2QkVfm4 or by calling 101.

Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.