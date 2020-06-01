In a post on social media this afternoon (June 1), officers said emergency services may also find it difficult to get to the site due to “several complaints about parking”.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’re urging the public to find alternative ways to cool down after continuing to receive reports of people swimming in Houghton Lock.

“Open water it is often colder than expected and can have potential hazards hidden below the surface.

“Emergency services can also find it difficult to get their vehicles to beauty spots, making it even more dangerous.

“There have been several complaints about parking in the area too so please be mindful of where you leave your car. We will continue to keep tabs on the area.”