Published: 5:04 PM September 20, 2021

This horse was stolen from a farm in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Police are appealing for information after a horse was stolen from a farm in the village of Offord Cluny, near Huntingdon.

Stevie, a six-year-old dappled grey Gypsy Cob was taken from land behind the High Street on the evening of Friday, September 17.

Police have said the horse went missing between 8.05pm and 8.15pm and measures 15hh.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious or anyone who has information about Stevie’s whereabouts, is asked to contact police via the webchat service at: https://bit.ly/341yT0l quoting reference 35/63125/21. Anyone without the internet should call 101.