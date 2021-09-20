News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Have you seen Stevie the horse?

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 5:04 PM September 20, 2021   
This horse was stolen from a farm in Cambridgeshire.

This horse was stolen from a farm in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Police are appealing for information after a horse was stolen from a farm in the village of Offord Cluny, near Huntingdon.

Stevie, a six-year-old dappled grey Gypsy Cob was taken from land behind the High Street on the evening of Friday, September 17.

Police have said the horse went missing between 8.05pm and 8.15pm and measures 15hh.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious or anyone who has information about Stevie’s whereabouts, is asked to contact police via the webchat service at: https://bit.ly/341yT0l quoting reference 35/63125/21. Anyone without the internet should call 101.

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are asking if anyone recognises these ponies who were found on Somersham Road this morning.

Cambs Live

Police find string of ponies in middle of Cambridgeshire road

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police move into arrest John Curtin at Camp Beagle today 

Cambs Live

Camp Beagle protest arrest on suspicion of ‘intimidation’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Taha Biston left victim paralysed

Cambs Live

Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 27/6/2020 of the Red Arrows perform a flypast over Scarborough Castle in North York

Here's where to see the Red Arrows fly over Cambridgeshire today

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon