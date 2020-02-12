Diving teams arrive in St Neots just less than 24 hours after police appeal for missing man, Riverbank, St Neots Sunday 09 February 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Diving teams arrive in St Neots just less than 24 hours after police appeal for missing man, Riverbank, St Neots Sunday 09 February 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Senior investigation officer Ed McNeil has said that "intensive searches" for 25-year-old Patrick Kenny have been "without success" but they are continuing to "review options" to find him.

He said: "We have conducted intensive searches in the St Neots area in recent days to locate missing Patrick Kenny, unfortunately without success.

"We are continuing to review options open to us to find Patrick and remain concerned for his welfare.

"I would urge anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Police diving teams have been seen on St Neots Market Square on Sunday. Police diving teams have been seen on St Neots Market Square on Sunday.

Patrick, who is described as white, about 6ft of slim build, was last seen close to the river in St Neots on Friday.

On Sunday, Underwater and Specialist Search Unit for Nottinghamshire police were seen searching the River Great Ouse just under the Town Bridge.

In a previous statement by Cambridgeshire police, a spokesman said: "A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said : "We are appealing for help to locate 25-year-old Patrick Kenny.

"He was last seen close to the river in St Neots, just off Market Square, at about 1.30am on 7th February.

"Patrick is described as white, about 6ft and of slim build. He has mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark coloured jumper and trousers.

"We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would appeal for anyone who has seen him or anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.30am to come forward.

"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting ref 637 of 7th February."