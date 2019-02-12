Some of the plants discovered at the scene. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Some of the plants discovered at the scene. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Officers raided the factory, which was hidden in an industrial unit on Warboys airfield, yesterday (Monday) after concerns were raised by the public.

Roughly 200 plants, growing equipment and weapons were seized from the unit.

No arrests have been made, police said, but enquiries are said to be ongoing.

Sgt Alice Draper said: “This warrant was a result of information from the public and really highlights the difference people make in notifying us of suspicious activity in their area.

“The public are often our eyes and ears and can really help us make a genuine difference by reporting information to us.”

Suspicious activity can be reported to us by calling 101 or by visiting our website www.cambs.police.uk/report.