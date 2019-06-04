Acting on information received from the public, officers raided a house in The Pastures, Hardwick, and discovered 64 cannabis plants at various stages of growth worth up to £60,000. A 49-year-old man was found inside the address and was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and has since been released under investigation. Later, the rural crime action team raided a property in Middle Drove, Ramsey, and seized a further 73 plants, worth up to an estimated £60,000, along with a ride-on lawn mower and power tools which are believed to be stolen. A man in his 30s was interviewed at the scene and reported on suspicion of production of cannabis. PC Brad Munday said: