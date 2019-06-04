The cannabis factory that was found in Hardwick The cannabis factory that was found in Hardwick

Acting on information received from the public, officers raided a house in The Pastures, Hardwick, and discovered 64 cannabis plants at various stages of growth worth up to £60,000.

A 49-year-old man was found inside the address and was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and has since been released under investigation.

Later, the rural crime action team raided a property in Middle Drove, Ramsey, and seized a further 73 plants, worth up to an estimated £60,000, along with a ride-on lawn mower and power tools which are believed to be stolen.

A man in his 30s was interviewed at the scene and reported on suspicion of production of cannabis.

Middle Drove cannabis factory Middle Drove cannabis factory

PC Brad Munday said: "Today's finds have stopped a significant amount of illegal drugs getting to our streets.

"This is a great example of how important information from the public is in our ongoing effort to tackle illegal drug activity."

Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should call police on 101 or report it to us online here: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.