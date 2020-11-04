Crime Reduction Officers from Cambridgeshire police will be out in hotspot areas delivering letters to households where burglaries and vehicle crime have taken place. Areas include the Ortons in Peterborough, Wisbech, Huntingdon, Brampton, St Ives, Longstanton, Histon and Orchard Park in Cambridge.

Support will be given by Neighbourhood Watch groups and local residents to offer vital advice on crime prevention and home security.

Messages giving tips on home and vehicle security will be posted on the CambsCops Twitter account throughout the day, as well as a video posted across all of the force’s social media channels which has been created to highlight some of the operational activity so far this year and to offer crime prevention advice.

A range of operational activity will be carried out by the force Acquisitive Crime Teams throughout the day, including arrest attempts.

The force has two Acquisitive Crime Teams (ACT), one based in the north of the county and one covering the south.

They are each made up of detectives at the rank of inspector, sergeant and constable, as well as PCs, and their remit is tackling dwelling burglary, robbery and vehicle crime offences.

They manage the day-to-day response to these offence types and subsequent investigations. They also manage the Op Aware cohort which includes a selected cohort of five ‘priority’ suspects because of the risk they pose based on past offending and current intelligence.

Since the start of the year, the teams have secured prison sentences of just under 238 years for offences of burglary, robbery and vehicle crime including theft of vehicles and theft from vehicles.