Police tackle youths on roof, drugs hotspots and speeding motorists in weekend crime spate.

On Friday evening (October 3) police received reports of young people climbing onto the roof of Victory Hall in Somersham.

In a social media post they alerted residents and urged parents to remind their children of the “dangers of climbing buildings”.

On Saturday the officers from the St Neots Neighbourhood team were out in the rain completing several speed checks across their patch.

This included Berkley Street, Cromwell Road, Cambridge Street, and the B645 Kimbolton/Tilbrook.

Police tackle youths on roof, drugs hotspots and speeding motorists in weekend crime spate. Victory Hall pictured in Somersham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Police tackle youths on roof, drugs hotspots and speeding motorists in weekend crime spate. Victory Hall pictured in Somersham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

More than a dozen traffic offence reports and other disposals issued out.

A team of seven special sergeants and constables also dedicated their free time to patrol rural villages across Huntingdonshire visiting known hotspots for anti-social behaviour and drug activity.

One man was charged with drink driving.