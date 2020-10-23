Cops win on scratch cards sent by person in Cambs custody for them to buy ‘decent coffee’. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Cops win on scratch cards sent by person in Cambs custody for them to buy ‘decent coffee’. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two scratch cards and a thank you card were sent to Parkside Police Station, in Cambridge, by the disgruntled guest.

Writing in the card said: “Dear police, the coffee and food was s***, therefore go get a coffee.”

Lucky officers scored a £9 win from both scratch cards - which they said they’ll give to charity.

In a post on the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook, it read: “We take all feedback seriously and that includes the food and drink served in our cells.

“Thank you to the author of this card who took the time to review their recent stay with us at Parkside and even bought us a couple of scratch cards in the hope we’d use the winnings to purchase some decent coffee.

“We’ll keep the coffee as it is for now in the hope you won’t visit again and donate the winnings to a local charity.”

One person commented: “They probably left you a rubbish review on TripAdvisor, too.”