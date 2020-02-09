Police are growing increasingly concerned about Patrick Kenny Police are growing increasingly concerned about Patrick Kenny

Specialist police diving teams have been seen in St Neots less than 24 hours after police put out an appeal for information following the disappearance of a man from St Neots.

Underwater and Specialist Search Unit for Nottinghamshire police has been seen parked on the Market Square in St Neots.

The news comes after Cambridgeshire police put an appeal out for information following the disappearance of 25-year-old St Neots man Patrick Kenny.

Patrick, who is described as white, about 6ft of slim build, was last seen close to the river in St Neots on Friday.

It is yet to be confirmed if the police unit are helping with the search of Patrick.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said : "We are appealing for help to locate 25-year-old Patrick Kenny.

"He was last seen close to the river in St Neots, just off Market Square, at about 1.30am on 7th February.

"Patrick is described as white, about 6ft and of slim build. He has mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark coloured jumper and trousers.

"We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would appeal for anyone who has seen him or anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.30am to come forward.

"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting ref 637 of 7th February."