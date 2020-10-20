A woman has died following a fatal collision between a car and a cyclist in Huntingdon today October 20.

At just before 2.30pm, a white VW Passat collided with a cyclist on Nursery Road, Huntingdon.

Emergency services attended but the cyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured and remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 243 of 20 October.