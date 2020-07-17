The measure has been taken by the local policing team in response to groups of people gathering, playing loud music and drinking alcohol.

The order is in effect from 6pm today (July 17) until 6am on Sunday (July 19) and covers Coneygear Park.

Sergeant Chemu Evans from the Huntingdon neighbourhood policing team said: “In recent weeks we, and Huntingdon District Council, have received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour in particular people gathering in large groups, playing loud music, drinking and shouting.

“The behaviour is having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of nearby residents. The dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.”

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and allows for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.