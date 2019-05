Officers helped the BCH Road Policing team rescue the swan Officers helped the BCH Road Policing team rescue the swan

The animal, which was found in Harrison Way, was safely returned back to the River Great Ouse after help from officer.

Officers used a high visibility police jacket to help the swan and placed the animal in the boot of their patrol car.

A tweet from Cambridgeshire police said: “There's no time for swanning around… today our officers helped the BCH Road Policing team rescue this beautiful swan from Harrison Way in St Ives and transport him safely back to the river.”